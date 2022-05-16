Left Menu

Man shot dead in north Delhi

A 19-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by some unidentified persons in north Delhis Bawana area, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Parul, they said. The investigation so far has revealed that Parul did not have a criminal past, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 18:31 IST
A 19-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by some unidentified persons in north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Parul, they said. He received multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation is underway. We are checking footage from CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused, a senior police officer said. The investigation so far has revealed that Parul did not have a criminal past, police said.

