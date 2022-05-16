Man shot dead in north Delhi

A 19-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by some unidentified persons in north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Parul, they said. He received multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation is underway. We are checking footage from CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused, a senior police officer said. The investigation so far has revealed that Parul did not have a criminal past, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)