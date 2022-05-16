Sweden ends neutrality, joins Finland in seeking NATO berth
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced on Monday that Sweden will join Finland in seeking NATO membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The historic shift, which comes after more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic country, is likely to upset the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
