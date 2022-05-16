MP police killings: Father-son duo held, arrest count rises to 4; three on the run

Two more persons, a father-son duo, were nabbed on Monday in connection with the gunning down of three policemen by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, taking the arrest count to four, while a rifle snatched from the deceased cops was recovered from them, an official said.

Three policemen were killed in the early hours of May 14 after a group of poachers, most of them hailing from one family, opened fire on them on Sahrok Road near Saga Barkheda village under Aron police station limits, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters.

While two of the accused in the firing incident have been killed, four have been arrested so far, he said.

''The two people arrested now have been identified as Nisar Khan (70) and his son Shahraj Khan (52). Both are residents of Bidhoria village. A service rifle snatched from the martyred policemen was recovered from their possession. They have also been charged with hiding evidence and new IPC provisions have been added in the case,'' Guna Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra said.

On May 14, after the three policemen were gunned down, a house-to-house search was conducted in Bidhoria village, which led to the discovery of the bullet-hit body of one of the accused, identified as Naushad Khan (35), who was killed allegedly in retaliatory firing by policemen.

In the evening on the same day, another accused, Shahzad Khan (38), was killed in an encounter with police.

Later, the police had arrested two accused, Shanu alias Shafaq Khan (27) and Mohammad Jiya Khan (28), while three others wanted in the case, identified as Gullu Khan (25), Chhotu Khan (30) and Vicky aka Dilshad Khan (25), are still absconding.

As per the police, most of the accused are family members of Nisar Khan (70), who was arrested on Monday.

Shanu and Jiya Khan, arrested earlier, were shot in the legs and subdued after they tried to escape from police custody on Sunday while being taken to recover arms and dead black buck, a protected animal, hidden by them, another official had said.

The poachers were hunting black buck for meat for a wedding function in Naushad Khan’s family when a police team arrived at the spot after getting a tip-off about their presence, leading to the firing and the retaliatory action, the police have said.

