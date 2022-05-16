Left Menu

DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo Airlines over Ranchi airport incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inquiry found that inappropriate handling of passengers by the IndiGo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 18:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inquiry found that inappropriate handling of passengers by the IndiGo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations. On May 7, staff of Indigo airlines had barred a specially-abled child accompanied by parents from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic", following which the aviation regulator DGCA had ordered probe and asked the airline to submit a report.

The fact finding committee formed by DGCA to probe the incident has submitted their report on Monday. The statement released by DGCA reads that a fact finding enquiry was ordered by DGCA into the unfortunate event of denying boarding to a special child along with the family at Ranchi Airport by Indigo Airline on May 7, 2022.

The committee has submitted its report. The proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in camera as per the request of the affected family, it reads. "The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations," it mentioned.

In view of this, it has been decided to issue a show cause notice to the concerned airline through its authorized representative to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances, it reads. It further mentioned that to meet the ends of justice, the Airline has been provided an opportunity for personal hearing as well as for making written submissions in next ten days from today i.e. till 26th of May 2022.

After hearing their submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken, it read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

