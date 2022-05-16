Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after glum China data

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after glum China data

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors digested downbeat data out of China amid worries over a global economic slowdown and aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.51 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 32,152.15.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.87 points, or 0.27%, at 4,013.02, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.86 points, or 0.66%, to 11,727.14 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022