French President Macron backs Sweden's decision to join NATO- Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron fully supports Sweden's decision to join the North Atlantic NATO military alliance, the Elysee presidential office said on Monday.

Sweden's Social Democrat minority government on Monday took the formal decision to apply for NATO membership, following in the footsteps of its neighbour Finland in a move that will redraw the geopolitical map of northern Europe.

