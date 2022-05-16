Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court takes up challenge to SEC in-house tribunal

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:08 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to block a challenge to the constitutionality of its in-house tribunal brought by a Texas accountant who the agency punished after faulting her audits of publicly traded companies.

The justices took up the SEC's appeal of a lower court ruling that revived certified public accountant Michelle Cochran's challenge. The lower court rejected the agency's argument that under a U.S. law called the Securities Exchange Act Cochran could not contest the constitutionality of the tribunal's judges in federal court before the end of the SEC's administrative enforcement proceeding against her.

