NATO expansion to increase tensions in Europe - secretary general of Russia-led alliance
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:57 IST
Expansion of NATO will lead to increase in tensions in Europe, Stanislav Zas, secretary general of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), told reporters on Monday.
Speaking after a summit of the leaders of the CSTO in Moscow, Zas said that the alliance is facing with challenges of further militarisation of Eastern Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Eastern
- Moscow
- NATO
- Europe
- Collective Security Treaty Organization
