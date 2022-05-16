NATO expansion to increase tensions in Europe - secretary general of Russia-led alliance

Expansion of NATO will lead to increase in tensions in Europe, Stanislav Zas, secretary general of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), told reporters on Monday.

Speaking after a summit of the leaders of the CSTO in Moscow, Zas said that the alliance is facing with challenges of further militarisation of Eastern Europe.

