India hits out at OIC for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J&K

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:57 IST
India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its ''unwarranted'' comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the grouping to refrain from carrying out its ''communal agenda'' at the behest of one country, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

India's strong reaction came after the OIC criticised New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

''We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

''As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India,'' he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the OIC statement on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

''The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country,'' Bagchi said.

The delimitation commission, tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, notified its final report earlier this month.

