Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 20:03 IST
Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in his challenge to a provision of federal campaign finance law.

The justices, in a 6-3 decision that divided the court along ideological lines, agreed that the somewhat obscure section of the law violates the Constitution. The decision comes just as campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections is intensifying.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court's conservative majority that the provision “burdens core political speech without proper justification.” The case may be important for some candidates for federal office who want to make large loans to their campaigns. But the Biden administration has said that the great majority of such loans are for less than USD 250,000 and therefore the provision Cruz challenged does not apply.(AP) RUP RUP

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

