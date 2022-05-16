Fire breaks out near Parliament House in Delhi, no injuries reported
A fire has broken out in two labour containers near Parliament House on Monday afternoon, a fire department official said on Monday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire has broken out in two labour containers near Parliament House on Monday afternoon, a fire department official said on Monday. The Fire Department received a call about the fire at around 4.15 pm after which five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.
The fire department official said that no one is injured in this incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Parliament House
Advertisement