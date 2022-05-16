Left Menu

Russian court fines Radio Liberty $280,247 over 'fakes' -Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 20:21 IST
Russian court fines Radio Liberty $280,247 over 'fakes' -Interfax

A Moscow court has fined U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe 18 million roubles ($280,247) for not deleting what Russia calls "fake" content about its operation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Russia's communications watchdog blocked websites of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and some other foreign media in early March. ($1 = 64.2290 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022