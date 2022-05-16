Russian court fines Radio Liberty $280,247 over 'fakes' -Interfax

A Moscow court has fined U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe 18 million roubles ($280,247) for not deleting what Russia calls "fake" content about its operation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Russia's communications watchdog blocked websites of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and some other foreign media in early March. ($1 = 64.2290 roubles)

