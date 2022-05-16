Left Menu

L R Bishnoi new Meghalaya DGP

Senior IPS officer Lajja Ram Bishnoi has been appointed as Meghalayas new Director General of Police, state Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui said on Monday.The 1991-batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre was serving as the Special DGP of Assam Police. Senior IPS officer L R Bishnoi has been appointed as Meghalaya DGP.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 20:29 IST
L R Bishnoi new Meghalaya DGP
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Lajja Ram Bishnoi has been appointed as Meghalaya's new Director General of Police, state Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui said on Monday.

The 1991-batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre was serving as the Special DGP of Assam Police. ''Senior IPS officer L R Bishnoi has been appointed as Meghalaya DGP. The appointment was made in line with UPSC rules,'' the home minister told PTI.

Bishnoi was among three senior IPS officers recommended by the commission, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022