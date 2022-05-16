L R Bishnoi new Meghalaya DGP

Senior IPS officer Lajja Ram Bishnoi has been appointed as Meghalaya's new Director General of Police, state Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui said on Monday.

The 1991-batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre was serving as the Special DGP of Assam Police. ''Senior IPS officer L R Bishnoi has been appointed as Meghalaya DGP. The appointment was made in line with UPSC rules,'' the home minister told PTI.

Bishnoi was among three senior IPS officers recommended by the commission, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)