PM Modi reaches Lucknow after concluding his day-long Nepal visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Lucknow after concluding his day-long Nepal visit. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state governor Anandiben Patel.

"Warm welcome and greetings to you in the holy city of Sheshavatar Lord Shri Laxman ji, Lucknow," tweeted Yogi Adityanath today. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Mahaparinirvana Stupa in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Prime Minister Modi also greeted citizens of the country on the occasion in a tweet and said today, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable." Prior to this event, PM Modi participated in a Buddha Jayanti Program in the Lumbini area in Nepal. Addressing a gathering in Nepal, the Prime Minister said, "Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity. Buddha is enlightenment, as well as research. Buddha is thoughts, and sacraments too." (ANI)

