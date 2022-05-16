Breeding of mosquito larvae found at over 190 construction sites, govt premises: SDMC

Breeding of mosquito larvae has been found at over 160 construction sites and 25 premises of government agencies in south Delhi, including a DJB pumping station and a DTC depot, the area's civic body said on Monday.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) took penal action against the owners or caretakers of these premises, the SDMC said in a statement.

The civic body conducted a special campaign from May 2-6 under supervision of regional entomologists to trace the breeding of aedes mosquito. During the campaign, employees of the malaria department took measures to prevent mosquito breeding at places where larvae were found, and initiated legal action against defaulters, the statement said.

Breeding of mosquito larvae was found at 168 construction sites and at 25 premises of government offices, it said.

Such places include Delhi Jal Board's booster pumping station in Deer park; CPWD's ITD construction site in Sewa Nagar; Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur College in Lajpat Nagar-IV; NBCC's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, DTC bus depot in Tehkhand; police station at Sunlight Colony; Anuj Kumar Rai swimming pool at Sarvodya Kanya Vidhyalaya No. 1, and new staff quarter at Tihar, the SDMC said.

At the premises of government buildings or offices, mosquito breeding was found mainly in underground tank and overhead tanks, and the corporation asked the stakeholders or agencies to ensure checking on a weekly basis, it said.

The objective of the campaign was to detect and destroy mosquito larvae, the SDMC said.

During the campaign, SDMC authorities inspected 771 construction sites and 461 government offices.

SDMC has been actively involved in vector surveillance throughout the year, the statement said.

''However, during the months of May and June, it conducts special drive for detection of mother foci of aedes mosquito. SDMC's Public Health Department carries out such special drives at non-residential places, vacant plots, water bodies, and water installations, among others, to detect and destroy mosquito larvae,'' it said.

The department concerned has sent 106 legal notices and filed 77 cases against the owners or caretakers of premises where mosquito larvae were found, out of which 14 notices were issued to government departments, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)