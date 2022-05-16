Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATIONAL DEL60 UP-GYANVAPI-SHIVLING-3RDLD SEAL 'Shivling found': Court order sealing of spot, Gyanvapi mosque panel disputes claim Varanasi: A local court on Monday ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey.

DEL58 UP-GYANVAPI-REAX Muslims not ready to lose another mosque: Owaisi Lucknow: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said Muslims are not ready to lose another mosque after the Babri Masjid, on a day it was claimed in a Varanasi court that a Shivling was found in the Gyanvapi complex during a survey.

CAL16 AS-FLOOD Assam flood : Evacuation of trains completed, more than 57000 hit Haflong/Guwahati: The evacuation of about 2800 passengers of two trains, which were stranded in Lumding-Badarpur hill section in Assam for two days due to massive landslides and waterlogging on the tracks caused by incessant rains, was completed on Monday with help by the Air Force and other agencies, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said.

DEL26 MONSOON Southwest monsoon debuts over Andaman & Nicobar islands New Delhi: Southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said here, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy. DEL56 MEA-OIC-INDIA-REJECT India hits out at OIC for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J&K New Delhi: India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its ''unwarranted'' comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the grouping to refrain from carrying out its ''communal agenda'' at the behest of one country, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

CAL13 ARMY-CHINA Army says China building infrastructure near Arunachal border Guwahati: The Indian Army's Eastern command chief on Monday said China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is engaged in infrastructure capacity enhancement across the international border in Arunachal Pradesh.

DEL36 CBI-DIAMONDS-LR CBI sends letters rogatory to Hong Kong in Rs 156-crore diamonds over- invoicing case New Delhi: The CBI has sent a judicial request to Hong Kong seeking assistance in its probe into a racket that allegedly imported diamonds with inflated invoices worth Rs 156 crore to camouflage its money laundering activities, officials said. CAL5 TR-MINISTERS-OATH Eleven MLAs take oath as ministers in Tripura Agartala: Eleven MLAs -- nine from the ruling BJP and two of the IPFT– were on Monday sworn in as cabinet ministers of the new Manik Saha-led government in Tripura. MDS11 KA-ARCHBISHOP-CONVERSION Certain groups want Karnataka govt to sideline minorities, says Archbishop Bengaluru: In the wake of Karnataka government passing an ordinance against religious conversion, the Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado on Monday said the government was influenced by certain groups to sideline minorities.

CAL14 SK-STATEHOOD DAY Sikkim celebrates 47th statehood day Gangtok: The 47th statehood day of Sikkim was celebrated with great fanfare on Monday.

BUSINESS DEL45 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 46 amid weak global trends New Delhi: Gold prices dipped by Rs 46 to Rs 49,754 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL33 BIZ-LIC-LISTING LIC to list on bourses on Tuesday New Delhi: The country's largest insurer LIC will list its shares on the stock exchanges on Tuesday after witnessing a good response from domestic investors in the initial share sale, which fetched Rs 20,557 crore to the government. LEGAL LGD4 SC-GYANVAPI SC to hear plea of Gyanvapi mosque committee against survey on Tuesday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday the plea of the management of Gyanvapi mosque against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. LGD2 GREEN-GANGA Bodies floating on Ganga: NGT asks UP, Bihar govts to inform number of human corpses found in river New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments to inform it about the number of human corpses found floating in the river Ganga besides bodies buried on the river bed in the two states before the onset of COVID-19 till March 31 this year. FOREIGN FGN109 PM-MODI-2NDLD BUDDHA India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship will benefit entire humanity in emerging global situation: PM Modi Lumbini: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship and their closeness will benefit the entire humanity in the emerging global situation as he likened the ties between the two neighbours as unshakeable like the Himalayas.

FGN48 JAMAICA-LD KOVIND President Kovind arrives in Jamaica; to hold talks with Governor-General and Prime Minister Kingston: President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived in Jamaica for a state visit, the first by any Indian President to the Caribbean country, during which he will hold talks with his counterpart Governor-General Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

PTI CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)