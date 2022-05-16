Left Menu

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Swedish, Finnish diplomats to head to Turkey for NATO talks - Swedish foreign ministry

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 21:28 IST
Senior representatives of Sweden and Finland plan to travel to Turkey for talks to address Ankara's objections to NATO membership for the two Nordic countries, the Swedish foreign office said.

The representatives would meet their Turkish counterparts, in the capital, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a text message.

