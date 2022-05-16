Left Menu

PM Modi meets UP ministers in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night met ministers in the Uttar Pradeshs Yogi Adityanath government here.The meeting was held at the Chief Ministers residence. In the picture, PM Modi is seen sitting between Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath.Earlier, Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath received the prime minister at the Lucknow airport.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 21:40 IST
PM Modi meets UP ministers in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night met ministers in the Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government here.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence. Details of it are yet to be made official.

The prime minister also visited the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar before reaching Lucknow.

He earlier in the day attended a programme in Nepal’s Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The state's information department shared a group photo of the PM with the UP ministers. In the picture, PM Modi is seen sitting between Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath received the prime minister at the Lucknow airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022