PM Shehbaz Sharif forms task force on climate change

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday formed a task force on climate change in view of the country currently facing heatwave and melting of glaciers.

The task force included relevant federal ministers, secretaries, provincial chief secretaries and relevant provincial secretaries, the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior officials of other agencies, according to an official statement.

"The task force will develop a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the effects of climate change in the country and prevent incidents such as the glacier incident in Hunza," it said.

The glacier burst this month swept away a key bridge on the major road linking the country with the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Chairing a high-level emergency meeting on the recent heatwave and the effects of climate change, the prime minister directed to take measures to prevent food and water shortages, and to conserve water and forests.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Syed Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman, Ehsas-ur-Rehman Mazari, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Maryam Aurangzeb, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz and officials of relevant agencies. Participation through video link of Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain and provincial secretaries.

PM Sharif directed to take immediate steps and present a report in the next meeting.

The meeting was informed that climate change was the main reason for the intense heatwave and Pakistan was the fifth most vulnerable country in the world in terms of climate change.

It was pointed out that Pakistan, despite having large reserves of glaciers, was also at risk of water scarcity, which could have a direct impact on the country's agriculture.

The prime minister directed to formulate a comprehensive strategy on an emergency basis and also stressed the launch of a public awareness campaign for water conservation. He called for immediate measures to ensure store rainwater before the next monsoon.

The prime minister was also briefed on the water shortage in the Cholistan in Punjab, to which he directed an immediate supply of water for human settlements and animals. He directed immediate relief activities in the recent heatwave in the Cholistan by the district administration and relevant agencies.

PM Sharif directed the chairman of NDMA to visit Hunza immediately and also stressed the reconstruction of the bridge that collapsed during the glacier melting. The prime minister also sought a detailed report in the next meeting regarding the progress of the construction of the bridge.

PM Sharif also directed the Ministry of Education to implement SOPs to prevent the recent heatwave in government schools and to issue orders to private schools to implement them.

He directed the Ministry of Health to immediately submit a detailed report on the research and possible effects of the new sub-variant of COVID-19.

