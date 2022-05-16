Three held in Gurugram for smuggling cattle, firing at Bajrang Dal activists

The police on early Monday arrested three people for allegedly smuggling cattle and firing at some Bajrang Dal activists who chased the vehicle carrying 15 bulls.

The smugglers were transporting the 15 cattle, two of them dead, in a large truck to Mewat in Haryana from Punjab through the KMP Expressway, police said, adding that a country-made pistol and some cartridges were also found under the seat of the driver of the truck. An FIR has been registered at Farrukhnagar police station and the 13 bulls have been sent to Kasan Gaushala, police said.

As per a complaint filed by Mohit alias Monu, a resident of Manesar and a Bajrang Dal activist, he got information that a truck loaded with cattle will go to Mewat on Sunday night. “Following this, I, along with my team members, drove to the KMP Expressway and waited for the truck. Soon, we saw a heavy vehicle carrying cattle, and attempted to stop it. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the truck driver fired at us, but we narrowly escaped. Then we started chasing the truck. When the driver found traffic snarls near Pataudi road, he abandoned the vehicle and all the three smugglers started running. Soon we caught the three,” Mohit said in the complaint. After getting information, a police team also reached the spot and arrested the trio. The accused were identified as Ramzani, Nuru and Amardeep. During interrogation, the accused revealed that one Parvej Alam was piloting their truck in another vehicle who managed to flee, police said. An FIR was registered against the four persons under sections 307 (murder attempt), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, relevant sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, and section 25 (1-B) (a) of the Arms Act. “We are questioning the arrested accused and conducting raids to nab Parvej,” said Sunil Beniwal, SHO of Farrukhnagar police station.

KVK KVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)