U.S. troop presence in Somalia expected to number less than 500-official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. troop presence in Somalia, under a revamped deployment plan, is now expected to number less than 500 troops, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.
(Reporting By Steve Holland)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Somalia
- U.S.
- Biden
- Steve Holland
