PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:12 IST
Haryana: Three bodies recovered from Western Yamuna Canal
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of three of the five youths, who were feared drowned in the Western Yamuna Canal here after being allegedly attacked with bricks and stones, were recovered on Monday, police said.

Teams of the NDRF, police and local divers recovered the bodies.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against 13 people.

Buria police station's SHO Lajja Ram said the rescue operation was on and efforts are being made to trace the two missing youths.

Police had said earlier that five youths had managed to swim to safety while five others were feared drowned after the incident on Sunday.

A group of 10 youths had gone to take a bath in the canal when some men reached there and began pelting them with stones, police said, adding the attack was the result of an old enmity.

The attackers had also badly damaged the car of the youths.

