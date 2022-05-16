Left Menu

Canada says it is in favour of 'quick' accession to NATO for Sweden, Finland

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:24 IST
Canada says it is in favour of 'quick' accession to NATO for Sweden, Finland
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Canada was in favour of a "quick" accession to the NATO military alliance for Sweden and Finland. "Canada not only favors their accession (to NATO), I would say we favor a quick accession of these two countries," Joly told reporters on Monday.

Sweden's government has formally decided to apply for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday, a day after Finland said it will also apply for membership in NATO.

