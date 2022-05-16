Left Menu

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area

The premises belonged to Mukesh Gupta, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, who has rented out the first and second floor to Vivek who ran a plastic factory there, the officer said. However, the factory owner, Vivek said all the 10 workers in his factory have managed to come out safely.

16-05-2022
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area on Monday evening, officials said. The fire department said 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze has been brought under control, the police said.

Around 8.40 pm, the police received information about the fire and that two persons were trapped inside, a senior police officer said. The premises belonged to Mukesh Gupta, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, who has rented out the first and second floor to Vivek who ran a plastic factory there, the officer said. According to the police, after the factory caught fire there were cracking sounds and the smoke caused itching in the eyes. However, the factory owner, Vivek said all the 10 workers in his factory have managed to come out safely.

