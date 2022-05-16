Intervention application moved in SC seeking impleadment in PIL challenging Talaq-e-Hasan's validity

Left Menu

An intervention application has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking impleadment in the public interest litigation which challenged the validity of Talaq-e- Hasan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An intervention application has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking impleadment in the public interest litigation which challenged the validity of Talaq-e- Hasan. Qurrat Ul Ain Latif has filed application seeking intervention of the applicant in the PIL which has been filed seeking various reliefs including challenging the validity of Talaq e Hasan, Section 2 of Shariat Application Act and Dissolution of Muslims Marriage Act, 1939 etc. as they recognize Talaq e- Hasan.

The applicant Latif, in his application, through advocate Talha Abdul Rahman, sought to bring to the notice of this Court that on the same issue, i.e., validity of talaq-e-hasan and extra judicial divorce recognized under Section 2 of the Shariat (Application) Act, 1937, is pending before the Delhi High Court. The applicant urged the court to advise the petitioner challenging the validity of Talaq e Hasan, to urge his grounds before the High Court, which is seized of the issue.

"It is stated, if the High Court gets the first chance to adjudicate, then the party retains a valuable right to appeal. Further, the Petitioner appears to have a personal interest in the outcome of the case, and does not satisfy the test for credentials of Petitioner in PIL jurisdiction, " said the intervening application. Earlier in this month, a PIL has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to declare Talaq-E-Hasan and all other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq as unconstitutional and void and sought the issuance of direction to the Centre to frame guidelines for gender-neutral, religion-neutral uniform grounds of divorce and uniform procedure of divorce for all.

The petition has been filed by a Muslim woman, who claimed to be a journalist as well as a victim of Unilateral Extra-Judicial Talaq-E-Hasan. The woman has filed the petition through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey. (ANI)

