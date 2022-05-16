Nagpur: Three persons, including two Bihar residents, held for duping job-seekers
Three persons, including two Bihar residents, were arrested for allegedly duping job aspirants to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore, a Nagpur Rural police official said on Monday.The three, identified as Shilpa Palparthi, Kundan Kumar and Mohammad Danish Alam, used to take money after promising jobs in state-run enterprises like WCL, SBI, railways etc, he said.Kumar and Alam are residents of Patna in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
Three persons, including two Bihar residents, were arrested for allegedly duping job aspirants to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore, a Nagpur Rural police official said on Monday.
The three, identified as Shilpa Palparthi, Kundan Kumar and Mohammad Danish Alam, used to take money after promising jobs in state-run enterprises like WCL, SBI, railways etc, he said.
''Kumar and Alam are residents of Patna in Bihar. A fourth accused had allegedly committed suicide in January this year. They would pose as government officials to win the confidence of job seekers and cheat them. We have received 12 complains against them so far and the cheating amount may be as high as Rs 1.50 crore,'' Superintendent of Police (EOW) Vijay Magar told reporters.
They were arrested on Sunday in a case filed in Kelwad police station on January 16 this year, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumar
- Bihar
- Kundan Kumar
- Kelwad
- Mohammad Danish
- Vijay Magar
- Alam
- Shilpa Palparthi
- Nagpur Rural
- Patna
ALSO READ
AP: Authorities deploy heavy security at Simhachalam Temple for 'Chandanotsavam' festival
9-year-old girl raped by 4 in J’khand’s Palamu district
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company reports 183.9 pc rise in Q4 PAT at Rs 690 crore
Film Heritage Foundation recovers printing machine used for creating 'Alam Ara' prints
LS Speaker Om Birla launches Kalam website to encourage vernacular literature