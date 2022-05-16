Left Menu

IAF chief holds talks with military top brass of Japan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:02 IST
IAF chief holds talks with military top brass of Japan
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Monday held talks with the top brass of the Japanese military establishment in Tokyo on the first day of his four-day trip to Japan.

The IAF chief also called on Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi during which the two sides discussed important bilateral issues.

IAF officials said the focus of the talks was to further boost bilateral defence ties, especially between the air forces of the two countries.

It is learnt that the Ukraine crisis as well as the evolving regional security scenario figured in the talks.

The officials said the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) held talks with the top officials of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).

''CAS also held meetings with Vice Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Chief of Staff, JGSDF, Chief of Staff, JMSDF, and Chief of Staff, JASDF. During the meetings, issues of mutual interest including avenues to strengthen defence cooperation were discussed,'' the IAF tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022