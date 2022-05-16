Head constable dies by hanging himself in Andhra Pradesh

A police head constable died by suicide in Srikakulam district on Monday, police said. The deceased M Subba Rao aged 50 years was posted as an Armed Reserve (AR) head constable in Etcherla police station.

According to K Ramu, sub-inspector at Etcherla police station, the preliminary investigation suggested Rao's ill mental status following the dispute with his family over his addiction to alcohol. Rao's son told police that his father was addicted to alcohol which the family members were opposed to.

Police have sent the body for postmortem. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

