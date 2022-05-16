J-K: Police, security forces bust LeT terror module in Bandipora; seven terrorists held

Police along with security forces busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit LeT and arrested seven terrorists in Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, added the police.

Six vehicles including four two-wheelers were also seized. (ANI)

