PM Modi holds meeting with UP BJP leaders, ministers in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Ministers in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were present in the meeting.

In March this year, Yogi Adityanath took oath in Lucknow for a second straight term as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister before a gathering of around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states -- and former UP Governor Ram Naik, who had administered the oath to Adityanath in 2017. Apart from Adityanath, the oath of office was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel to Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and 50 Ministers: 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers of State (independent charge) and 20 Ministers of State.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi reached Lucknow after concluding his day-long Nepal visit. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state governor Anandiben Patel at the Lucknow airport. "Warm welcome and greetings to you in the holy city of Sheshavatar Lord Shri Laxman ji, Lucknow," tweeted Yogi Adityanath today.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Mahaparinirvana Stupa in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Prime Minister Modi also greeted citizens of the country on the occasion in a tweet and said today, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

Prior to this event, PM Modi participated in a Buddha Jayanti Program in the Lumbini area in Nepal. Addressing a gathering in Nepal, the Prime Minister said, "Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity. Buddha is enlightenment, as well as research. Buddha is thoughts, and sacraments too." (ANI)

