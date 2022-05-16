Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs DC

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:41 IST
Punjab Kings Innings: (Target: 160 runs) Jonny Bairstow c Patel b Nortje 28 Shikhar Dhawan c Pant b Thakur 19 Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Nortje b Thakur 4 Liam Livingstone st Pant b Kuldeep 3 Mayank Agarwal b Patel 0 Jitesh Sharma c Warner b Thakur 44 Harpreet Brar b Kuldeep 1 Rishi Dhawan b Patel 4 Rahul Chahar not out 25 Kagiso Rabada c Powell b Thakur 6 Arshdeep Singh not out 2 Extras: (NB-1 W-5) 6 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1/38 2/53 3/54 4/55 5/61 6/67 7/82 8/123 9/131 Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-43-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-29-1, Lalit Yadav 1-0-6-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-36-4, Axar Patel 4-0-14-2, Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-14-2.

