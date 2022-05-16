France will defend Finland, Sweden against whatever threat or attack - Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:43 IST
- Country:
- France
The French presidential office on Monday said that France stands ready to support Finland and Sweden, who recently chose to join NATO, politically and through "enhanced military interactions", and protect the country against any threats or aggressions.
"Whomever (sic) would seek to test European solidarity by threatening or attacking their sovereignty... must be certain that France will stand shoulder to shoulder with Finland and Sweden", the Elysee said in the English version of a press release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, says Iltalehti newspaper
Brief crash hits European stocks in holiday-thinned trading
European stocks slip as China data dampens growth outlook
European stocks slip as downbeat China data dents risk appetite
European stocks mark bleak start to May, hit by brief crash