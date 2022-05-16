Left Menu

France will defend Finland, Sweden against whatever threat or attack - Elysee

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:43 IST
The French presidential office on Monday said that France stands ready to support Finland and Sweden, who recently chose to join NATO, politically and through "enhanced military interactions", and protect the country against any threats or aggressions.

"Whomever (sic) would seek to test European solidarity by threatening or attacking their sovereignty... must be certain that France will stand shoulder to shoulder with Finland and Sweden", the Elysee said in the English version of a press release.

