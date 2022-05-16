Left Menu

Azovstal commander says obeys order to save lives

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:48 IST
A senior commander of Ukrainian forces holed up beneath the Azovstal steel mill besieged by Russian forces said he was carrying out a decision by the military high command to save the lives of service personnel, but made no mention of surrendering.

"The main thing is to realise all the risks, is there a plan B, are you fully committed to that plan which must allow for fulfilling the assigned tasks and preserve the lives and health of personnel?" Commander Denys Prokopenko said in a video posted on social media.

"This is the highest level of overseeing troops. All the more so when your decision is endorsed by the highest military command."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

