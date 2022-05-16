Azovstal commander says obeys order to save lives

A senior commander of Ukrainian forces holed up beneath the Azovstal steel mill besieged by Russian forces said he was carrying out a decision by the military high command to save the lives of service personnel, but made no mention of surrendering.

"The main thing is to realise all the risks, is there a plan B, are you fully committed to that plan which must allow for fulfilling the assigned tasks and preserve the lives and health of personnel?" Commander Denys Prokopenko said in a video posted on social media.

"This is the highest level of overseeing troops. All the more so when your decision is endorsed by the highest military command."

