Ukraine says 20 civilians killed in shelling in Luhansk, Donetsk regions

Ukraine's Joint Forces Task Force said late on Monday that 20 civilians, including a child, were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The military task force said in a statement on its Facebook page that 25 communities in the regions were fired at, with 42 residential buildings and a school among locations hit.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. There was no immediate response from Russia to the report. (Reporting in Winnipeg by Ronald Popeski; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)

