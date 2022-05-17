Left Menu

Ukraine says 20 civilians killed in shelling in Luhansk, Donetsk regions

The military task force said in a statement on its Facebook page that 25 communities in the regions were fired at, with 42 residential buildings and a school among locations hit. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. There was no immediate response from Russia to the report.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 01:00 IST
Ukraine's Joint Forces Task Force said late on Monday that 20 civilians, including a child, were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The military task force said in a statement on its Facebook page that 25 communities in the regions were fired at, with 42 residential buildings and a school among locations hit.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. There was no immediate response from Russia to the report. (Reporting in Winnipeg by Ronald Popeski; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

