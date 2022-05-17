Ukraine says 20 civilians killed in shelling in Luhansk, Donetsk regions
The military task force said in a statement on its Facebook page that 25 communities in the regions were fired at, with 42 residential buildings and a school among locations hit. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. There was no immediate response from Russia to the report.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. There was no immediate response from Russia to the report. (Reporting in Winnipeg by Ronald Popeski; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)
