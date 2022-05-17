Left Menu

California church shooter was motivated by hate, politics

The man who killed a doctor and injured five others at a California Taiwanese church shooting at the weekend was a U.S. citizen born in China who hated Taiwan and drove from Las Vegas armed with guns, chains and numerous Molotov cocktails, authorities said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 01:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 01:51 IST
The man who killed a doctor and injured five others at a California Taiwanese church shooting at the weekend was a U.S. citizen born in China who hated Taiwan and drove from Las Vegas armed with guns, chains and numerous Molotov cocktails, authorities said on Monday. David Chou, 68, chained shut the doors where up to 40 people were attending a luncheon in honor of a former pastor of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday.

Barnes said that Chou's violent assault at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, a community of mostly elderly residents, was motivated by his hatred of Taiwan and recent tensions between Taiwan and mainland China. "This is a manifestation of the ugliest part of our humanity that exists in our country today," Barnes said at a news conference on Monday, also referencing the weekend's racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The FBI said it was opening a hate crime investigation in the case.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

