Evacuated Azovstal servicemen arrive in Ukraine's Novoazovsk, some wounded - Reuters witness

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 02:02 IST
Ukraine's servicemen evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant arrived late on Monday in Novoazovsk, a Reuters witness said.

Some of the evacuees were carried out of the buses on stretchers, the witness said.

Novoazovsk is now under the control of Russia-backed separatists who have held parts of eastern Ukraine since 2014. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly Editing by Chris Reese)

