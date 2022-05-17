Evacuated Azovstal servicemen arrive in Ukraine's Novoazovsk, some wounded - Reuters witness

Ukraine's servicemen evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant arrived late on Monday in Novoazovsk, a Reuters witness said.

Some of the evacuees were carried out of the buses on stretchers, the witness said.

Novoazovsk is now under the control of Russia-backed separatists who have held parts of eastern Ukraine since 2014. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly Editing by Chris Reese)

