General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces: Azovstal combat mission fulfilled
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 03:19 IST
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said early on Tuesday that the servicemen defending the Azovstal steel plant have fulfilled their combat mission.
"The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel," the General Staff said in a statement on its Facebook account. "Efforts to rescue defenders who remain on the territory of Azovstal continue."
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- General Staff
- Azovstal
- Ukraine
- Armed Forces
- Melbourne
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Facebook, YouTube, games & Grindr: what we know about online ads in the federal election
Mariupol mayor says heavy fighting under way at Azovstal steel plant
Facebook shuts down its podcast platform less than a year after its launch
Russia says it started shelling Azovstal plant after Ukraine took advantage of ceasefire - RIA
Russia still ready to provide safe passage from Azovstal, Putin tells Israel's Bennett