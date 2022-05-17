Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Azovstal: We hope to save 'lives of our guys'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said early on Tuesday that he hoped the lives of the servicemen defending the besieged Azovstal steel plant will be saved.

"We hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "There are severely wounded ones among them. They're receiving care. Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive."

The military command said that the combat mission to defend the plant has been fulfilled and the evacuation of the servicemen began.

