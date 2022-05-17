Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Azovstal: We hope to save 'lives of our guys'
"There are severely wounded ones among them. They're receiving care. Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive." The military command said that the combat mission to defend the plant has been fulfilled and the evacuation of the servicemen began.
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 03:27 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said early on Tuesday that he hoped the lives of the servicemen defending the besieged Azovstal steel plant will be saved.
"We hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "There are severely wounded ones among them. They're receiving care. Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive."
The military command said that the combat mission to defend the plant has been fulfilled and the evacuation of the servicemen began.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azovstal
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it started shelling Azovstal plant after Ukraine took advantage of ceasefire - RIA
Mariupol mayor says heavy fighting under way at Azovstal steel plant
Kremlin denies Russian troops have entered Ukraine's Azovstal plant
Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands
Russian troops enter Azovstal plant, top Ukrainian lawmaker says