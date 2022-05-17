Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Azovstal: We hope to save 'lives of our guys'

"There are severely wounded ones among them. They're receiving care. Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive." The military command said that the combat mission to defend the plant has been fulfilled and the evacuation of the servicemen began.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 03:27 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Azovstal: We hope to save 'lives of our guys'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said early on Tuesday that he hoped the lives of the servicemen defending the besieged Azovstal steel plant will be saved.

"We hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "There are severely wounded ones among them. They're receiving care. Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive."

The military command said that the combat mission to defend the plant has been fulfilled and the evacuation of the servicemen began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022