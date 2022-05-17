Left Menu

American envoys on Tibetan issues to travel to India and Nepal

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2022 05:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 05:08 IST
  • United States

Biden Administration’s top envoy on human rights and Tibetan issue is travelling to India and Nepal this week to deepen cooperation on human rights with these two South Asian nations, an official statement said Monday.

“Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya will travel May 17–22 to India and Nepal to deepen cooperation on human rights and democratic governance goals, and to advance humanitarian priorities,” the State Department said.

“She will also discuss partnering with India and Nepal during this Year of Action for the Summit for Democracy. The delegation will include USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur,” the State Department said in a statement.

