CBI records statement of inspector in case against Param Bir Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recorded the statement of inspector Anup Dange in connection with a corruption case he had filed against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 05:42 IST
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recorded the statement of inspector Anup Dange in connection with a corruption case he had filed against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Inspector Dange had levelled corruption charges against Singh.

The investigation agency also recorded bookie Ketan Tanna's statement in connection with an extortion case registered against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh and others. Tanna had submitted a phone recording to CBI for his statement which has been taken into consideration by the probe agency.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 last year and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. He had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

ED registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by CBI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

