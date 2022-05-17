Left Menu

Noida: Police nabs notorious gangster after brief encounter

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a notorious robber and gangster after a brief exchange of fire at Noida Phase 3 on Monday.

ANI | Nodia (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-05-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 08:53 IST
Noida: Police nabs notorious gangster after brief encounter
Elamaran, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a notorious robber and gangster after a brief exchange of fire at Noida Phase 3 on Monday. The notorious robber identified as Akash got injured in the encounter and was sent to a hospital for treatment.

"An encounter took place under Phase 3 Police Station limits after a suspicious car without a number plate tried to flee during police checking. A notorious robber, Akash, got injured in the process and was sent to a hospital," said Elamaran, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida. According to police, Akash has around 14 cases registered against him.

The police has recovered a 315 bore pistol, two live cartridges, one empty cartridge and a stolen bike from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022