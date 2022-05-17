Noida: Police nabs notorious gangster after brief encounter

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a notorious robber and gangster after a brief exchange of fire at Noida Phase 3 on Monday. The notorious robber identified as Akash got injured in the encounter and was sent to a hospital for treatment.

"An encounter took place under Phase 3 Police Station limits after a suspicious car without a number plate tried to flee during police checking. A notorious robber, Akash, got injured in the process and was sent to a hospital," said Elamaran, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida. According to police, Akash has around 14 cases registered against him.

The police has recovered a 315 bore pistol, two live cartridges, one empty cartridge and a stolen bike from their possession. (ANI)

