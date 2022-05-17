Left Menu

FIR against 3 BJP workers for attack on NCP woman member at event attended by Smriti Irani

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-05-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 09:59 IST
FIR against 3 BJP workers for attack on NCP woman member at event attended by Smriti Irani
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune police have registered an FIR against three BJP workers for allegedly assaulting an NCP woman member in an auditorium here during a face-off between the two sides at a book release event attended by Union minister Smriti Irani, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident had taken place on Monday when workers of the Congress and NCP, which share power with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, staged protests against price rise outside a luxury hotel and the Bal Gandharva auditorium, where Irani attended events during her visit to Pune city.

''An offense was registered on late Monday night. We have booked three BJP workers under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant sections,'' Deccan Gymkhana police station's senior inspector Murlidhar Karpe said.

As per the FIR, the woman NCP functionary and three other party members had gone to the auditorium to give a memorandum to Irani over the rising inflation and LPG price hike issue.

The NCP woman member in her police complaint later alleged that she and other party functionaries were assaulted and heckled by BJP workers.

Following the face-off, a video showed the police present at the venue escorting four NCP women members out of the auditorium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022