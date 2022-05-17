Left Menu

TigerDivision troop of Indian Army averts massive fire break incident in J-K

The TigerDivision troops of the Indian Army, on Tuesday, averted a major fire incident near Bari Brahmana in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-05-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 10:40 IST
TigerDivision troop of Indian Army averts massive fire break incident in J-K
Jammu-Pathankot Railway track (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The TigerDivision troops of the Indian Army, on Tuesday, averted a major fire incident near Bari Brahmana in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Indian Army, this fire could have disrupted the railway traffic on the Jammu-Pathankot line.

"Prompt action by the troops of TigerDivision assisted the civil administration in controlling any further spread of fire," said an official statement by the Army. Earlier on Monday night, a massive fire broke out in the Niaka, Panjgrain, and Ghambir Mughlan forest areas of the Union Territory; whereas a fire dousing operation in a forest near Katra continued for 2-3 days, as per the reports on Monday.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022