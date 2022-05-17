Left Menu

Trader attacked, robbed of Rs 50 lakh cash in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-05-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 10:49 IST
Trader attacked, robbed of Rs 50 lakh cash in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a food grain trader and robbed him of Rs 50 lakh cash in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Narendra Khetrapal (59), suffered head injuries in the attack, which took place in Monday night in Dumartarai locality under Mana police station limits when he was returning home on a scooter after closing his shop, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said.

Khetrapal was later admitted to a hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, he said.

“As per preliminary information, six to nine men, who were on three motorcycles, waylaid the trader on a road near a school and attacked him with wooden sticks. They then snatched from him two bags containing Rs 50 lakh cash and escaped,” the official said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and took the victim to hospital.

The police were examining CCTV footage of the area and conducting checks at various locations to nab the robbers, the official said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022