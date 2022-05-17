Left Menu

Teenage boy drowns in MP river; 2 rescued

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 17-05-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 10:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy drowned while taking bath in a river with his friends in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Tuesday. Two of his friends were rescued after the three of them, all residents of Devra Jamsa village, entered the Vyarama river and got trapped in the deep waters on Monday afternoon, Gaisabad police station in charge Arvind Singh Lodhi said.

The deceased was identified as Abhay Patel, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

