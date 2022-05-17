Left Menu

Clashes break out in Libyan capital

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 17-05-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 11:11 IST
Fathi Bashagha Image Credit: Wikimedia
Clashes broke out in Libya's capital early on Tuesday after the parliament-backed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, entered Tripoli despite a rival government refusing to cede power, a politician and an armed group commander said.

Video clips posted online that Reuters could not immediately verify showed fighters in areas of central Tripoli and around the port with the sound of automatic gunfire.

