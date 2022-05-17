CPI(M) MP urges Centre to ensure access to free public education

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala V Sivadasan on Tuesday urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a letter to ensure access to free public education saying that it is an essential condition for realizing the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution of India. In a letter to Pradhan, the Sivadasan said, "I would like to invite your kind attention to the decrease in the access to free public education in the country. Free public education is an essential condition for realizing the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Quality education provided free of cost by the state is a great leveling force as it helps in achieving social mobility and equality. But the opportunities available for free public education are coming down in the country."

He pointed out that the number of students admitted to Kendriya Vidyalayas has come down and urged that the number of teachers should be increased. "If we look at the number of students admitted to Kendriya Vidyalayas, it becomes evident that the number of seats has come down. According to the data provided by the government in the House, it can be found that from 2020-21 to 2021-22, the number of students enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalayas have come down from 1, 95,081 to 1, 75,261. This indicates a reduction of 19,000 seats last year. There are reports about attempts to close down Kendriya Vidyalayas at many places including Kayamkulam, Kerala. The student-faculty ratio of Kendriya Vidyalayas should be improved by increasing the number of teachers," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Quoting the United District Information System (UDISE+) report the CPI(M) MP said that the data regarding the closure of government schools in India is startling. "During the same period, the number of private schools has increased by 15,000. In 2018, the total number of government schools were 10,83,678. In 2021, it came down to 10,32,049 which implies a reduction of 51,629 schools," he said.

He further said that during the same time private schools increased from 3,25,760 to 3,40,753 and the number of aided schools has come down from 84,614 to 84,295 which indicates a reduction of 319. "This indicates that opportunities for free public education are being reduced in the country," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the need of the hour is to expand the schooling systems at every level. "Privatization results in the exclusion of the economically weaker sections and the marginalized communities, Dalits and Adivasis. Private schools are mostly established urban centres since their main motive is profit. Most of them aim for maximization of returns upon the investment made. The commoditization of education results in the widening of inequality," he said.

Sivadasan said that it has been reported that even during the pandemic private schools were imposing arbitrary fee hikes and were grossly overcharging the students. "The Union government should take immediate steps to expand budgetary allocation for education to States. Reduction of opportunities for education will be deleterious to the progress of the country. I request you to kindly look into the matter and take immediate steps to ensure that access to free public education which is a constitutionally guaranteed right is preserved, protected and expanded in the country" he added. (ANI)

