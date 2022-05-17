Left Menu

Libya's Bashagha quits Tripoli after clashes

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 17-05-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 12:45 IST
Libya's Bashagha quits Tripoli after clashes
Libya's parliament-appointed prime minister Fathi Bashagha left the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, his office said, hours after his attempt to enter the city led to clashes between rival factions.

