Libya's Bashagha quits Tripoli after clashes
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 17-05-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 12:45 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Libya's parliament-appointed prime minister Fathi Bashagha left the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, his office said, hours after his attempt to enter the city led to clashes between rival factions.
