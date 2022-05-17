Left Menu

MP: Minor girl, grandparents murdered; assailants hang woman's head from tree

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:15 IST
Unidentified persons killed a couple and their minor granddaughter, and then severed the elderly woman's head and hung it from a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, police said on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old man, his 57-year-old wife and granddaughter, aged 12, were found dead by some locals on Tuesday morning, they said.

The assailants allegedly slit their throats on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday while they were sleeping on the terrace of their home in Patadei village under Mohgaon police station area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh Kawar said. The killers severed the woman's head and hung it from a tree at a farm located a km away from their home, Mohgaon police station in-charge S L Markam said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot on Tuesday morning.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident and trying to gather information about other family members of the deceased and killers, he said.

