Man arrested for raping minor relative in UP's Balrampur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in the Utraula Kotwali area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused had come to his in-laws' house on Sunday. He was in a room with his wife when the minor girl came to call her elder sister, Utraula Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Anil Singh said.

As soon as his wife left the room, the man raped the minor girl, he said quoting a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

The girl was admitted to a private hospital after her condition deteriorated, Singh said.

Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is on, he said.

