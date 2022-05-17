Left Menu

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:15 IST
Man arrested for raping minor relative in UP's Balrampur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in the Utraula Kotwali area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused had come to his in-laws' house on Sunday. He was in a room with his wife when the minor girl came to call her elder sister, Utraula Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Anil Singh said.

As soon as his wife left the room, the man raped the minor girl, he said quoting a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

The girl was admitted to a private hospital after her condition deteriorated, Singh said.

Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

